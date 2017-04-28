Class action suit claims RRPS violate...

Class action suit claims RRPS violated Fourth Amendment

Friday Apr 28 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A class action lawsuit recently filed in Sandoval County District Court claims Rio Rancho Public Schools violated students' fourth amendment rights. The suit stems from an April 2015 incident in which a student went to her teacher, telling him someone stole $210 from her.

