Class action suit claims RRPS violated Fourth Amendment
A class action lawsuit recently filed in Sandoval County District Court claims Rio Rancho Public Schools violated students' fourth amendment rights. The suit stems from an April 2015 incident in which a student went to her teacher, telling him someone stole $210 from her.
