Albuquerque mom mourns death of son k...

Albuquerque mom mourns death of son killed in stabbing

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 9 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

His family admits he had a rough past, but says he was working hard to get his life back on track until something tragic happened. "I just asked him how he was doing and he said, 'hey ugly, I love you,' and that was it," said Renee Wahler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 2 hr Mister Chix 63,710
TRUMP just POed Many More People 5 hr Drain 78
Customer Service @ Social Security Is Non-existant 7 hr Yawn 5
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 15 hr Mister Chix 114,662
Sunstar G*U*M Commercials in Albuquerque-Health... 18 hr viewer 1
NM no longer teaches responsibility @ school - ... 18 hr That 9
Idiosyncracies about syndicated TV shows Tue Tad Askew 3
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,881 • Total comments across all topics: 280,253,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC