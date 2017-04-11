Albuquerque man accused of holding cl...

Albuquerque man accused of holding clerk at knife point

An Albuquerque man is facing charges after police say he tried to rob a title loan company and held its clerk at knife point. Rio Rancho Police say a clerk at Fast Bucks ran after seeing 33-year-old Juan Davila-Vasquez entering the store with a knife.

