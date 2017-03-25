Volunteers makes wish come true for Rio Rancho girl fighting brain tumor
A Rio Rancho girl has spent much of her short life fighting to stay alive. While she's had a tough go, a group of volunteers and a tree house are helping her keep her spirits up.
