Sentencing set for woman on second-degree murder plea

A sentencing hearing is set for Tiki Marez, who pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge last month. FARMINGTON - A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Tiki Marez, who pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge last month in connection to the 2014 death of Daniel Boone. Her prison sentence is scheduled to run through March 18, 2022 and she could concurrently serve a separate federal prison term Daniel Boone was shot to death on Jan. 18, 2014, in front of his Flora Vista home after he allegedly was lured out of his home

