Sentencing set for woman on second-degree murder plea
Sentencing set for woman on second-degree murder plea A sentencing hearing is set for Tiki Marez, who pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge last month. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2017/03/18/sentencing-set-woman-second-degree-murder-plea/99333884/ Her prison sentence is scheduled to run through March 18, 2022 and she could concurrently serve a separate federal prison term Daniel Boone was shot to death on Jan. 18, 2014, in front of his Flora Vista home after he allegedly was lured out of his home FARMINGTON - A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Tiki Marez, who pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge last month in connection to the 2014 death of Daniel Boone.
