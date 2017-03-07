Rio Rancho seeking citizen input on c...

Rio Rancho seeking citizen input on citya s future

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Rio Rancho officials are inviting you to tell them what you think the city should focus on as they form a vision for the next five years. Whether it's more parks, better roads, or public safety, the mayor says it's all on the table as part of a new strategic plan for the city.

