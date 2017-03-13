Rio Rancho schools ask staff to pull ...

Rio Rancho schools ask staff to pull the plug on appliances

The Rio Rancho Public School District says it is faced with a loss of about $4 million in funding, and district leaders admit that they are scrambling. But their latest creative solution to save money - focusing on coffee pots, microwaves and other small appliances - has backfired.

