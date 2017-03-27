Rio Rancho Public School officials lo...

Rio Rancho Public School officials look to address overcrowding issue

Rio Rancho School Board members are expected to vote on a proposal to move nearly 200 kids from one elementary school to two neighboring schools in hopes of alleviating big-time overcrowding. Gary Tripp, the Chief of Staff at RRPS, says Ernest Stapleton Elementary School has over 1000 students.

