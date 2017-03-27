Rio Rancho Public School officials look to address overcrowding issue
Rio Rancho School Board members are expected to vote on a proposal to move nearly 200 kids from one elementary school to two neighboring schools in hopes of alleviating big-time overcrowding. Gary Tripp, the Chief of Staff at RRPS, says Ernest Stapleton Elementary School has over 1000 students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Elvis Nino C_____"
|57 min
|Forrest
|1
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|10 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,615
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|12 hr
|More
|33
|Tucumcari toddler dies, mother's boyfriend charged (Sep '08)
|14 hr
|heartbroken
|71
|Left-Handers and Rh Negative Blood, Connection... (Feb '12)
|17 hr
|Pjj
|62
|German looked so cute at wheel of Silver Honda CRV
|19 hr
|the muffin man
|2
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|22 hr
|new parrot
|114,583
Find what you want!
Search Rio Rancho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC