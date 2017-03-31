Rio Rancho man searching for owner of...

Rio Rancho man searching for owner of lost wedding ring

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A Rio Rancho man is on a mission to find the owner of a lost wedding ring. He says he has lost important things before and that's why he's making a big effort to return it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Customer Service @ Social Security Is Non-existant 1 hr viewer 2
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 1 hr Mister Chix 114,652
NM no longer teaches responsibility @ school - ... 1 hr coyote505 3
Effingbar, Albuquerque 1 hr viewer 1
Concha Pena has been registered 3 hr Bullies 6
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 4 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,696
Build Wall - Pay for Wall 18 hr Anonymous 9
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,260 • Total comments across all topics: 280,198,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC