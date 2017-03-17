Rio Rancho man records video of himse...

Rio Rancho man records video of himself setting house on fire

Friday Mar 17

A Rio Rancho man said he's had enough of life and uploaded a video of himself setting his home on fire. In the video, you can hear the man say, "I'm going to set this whole b**** on fire.

