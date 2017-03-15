Parents question schoola s proximity ...

Parents question schoola s proximity to drug and alcohol program

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Some parents in Rio Rancho want to know why school children are sharing a building with a center that treats drug addicts and the mentally ill. KRQE News 13 learned a lot of parents had no idea the K-8 school and the center were so close to each other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 1 hr Mister Chix 63,573
News Anti-Trump Albuquerque Businessman Appears on T... 1 hr blackhat 1
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 1 hr new parrot 114,548
News Albuquerque SEO Firm Cancels Trump Supporters' ... 1 hr seo guy 1
News The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min... 2 hr Well 3
Meals on Wheels 3 hr Well 2
News New Mexico airline service threatened if White ... 7 hr lambert 1
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,649,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC