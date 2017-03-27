New Mexico governor celebrates Safelite jobs
An insurance claim and support center operated by Safelite Solutions is two years ahead of its hiring schedule and plans to hire more workers than originally anticipated. Gov. Susana Martinez joined company executives and local officials in Rio Rancho on Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of Safelite's center.
