Mondaya s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Debate over Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch expected
This comes as more Democrats say they'll vote against Gorsuch and will support a filibuster against him. That includes New Mexico Senator Tom Udall who said Gorsuch has failed to convince him he'd be an independent voice against President Trump.
