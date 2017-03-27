Mondaya s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts...

Mondaya s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Debate over Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch expected

Monday Mar 27 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

This comes as more Democrats say they'll vote against Gorsuch and will support a filibuster against him. That includes New Mexico Senator Tom Udall who said Gorsuch has failed to convince him he'd be an independent voice against President Trump.

