Las Cruces has new city attorney, economic development head

City Manager Stuart Ed announced on Friday that Jennifer Vega-Brown will be the new city attorney while Philip San Filippo will run the economic development department. Vega-Brown comes from Rio Rancho, where she worked as city attorney and assistant city attorney.

