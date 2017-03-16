Governor blames Senate - failure' for vetoes,a

Governor blames Senate - failure' for...

A day after vetoing six pieces of legislation in an apparent burst of anger at Democratic lawmakers, Gov. Susana Martinez on Thursday signed two GOP-sponsored House bills. Governor blames Senate 'failure' for vetoes, signs two House GOP bills A day after vetoing six pieces of legislation in an apparent burst of anger at Democratic lawmakers, Gov. Susana Martinez on Thursday signed two GOP-sponsored House bills.

