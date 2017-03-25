Former High School Foe's now friends in a Lobo uniform
Redshirt Freshmen safeties Kameron Miller and Gabe Ortega know each other from their heated battles at the High School Level. Miller was the QB for Las Cruces High, while Ortega was the QB for Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho.
