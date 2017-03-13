Financial surplus, cost-saving strate...

Financial surplus, cost-saving strategies discussed at Board of Regents HSC Committee meeting

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: The Daily Lobo

Cost-saving changes to the Rio Rancho-based UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center will be implemented over the coming weeks, said UNM officials at Tuesday's Board of Regents HSC Committee meeting. UNM Hospital CEO Steve McKernan and Michael Richards, executive physician-in-chief for UNM Health Systems, announced the changes to the committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Lobo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
So tired 8 min Just Me 4
Continuing Violation Doctrine Law & Legal Defin... 18 min German and Conspi... 1
Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10) 23 min Garrett 151
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 29 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,604
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 41 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,560
RockHounding in NM (Sep '08) 1 hr Silk_the_Absent1 48
On this day in history Clinton Denial in Lewins... 1 hr Piblia 29
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,076 • Total comments across all topics: 279,601,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC