Financial surplus, cost-saving strategies discussed at Board of Regents HSC Committee meeting
Cost-saving changes to the Rio Rancho-based UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center will be implemented over the coming weeks, said UNM officials at Tuesday's Board of Regents HSC Committee meeting. UNM Hospital CEO Steve McKernan and Michael Richards, executive physician-in-chief for UNM Health Systems, announced the changes to the committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Lobo.
Add your comments below
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So tired
|8 min
|Just Me
|4
|Continuing Violation Doctrine Law & Legal Defin...
|18 min
|German and Conspi...
|1
|Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10)
|23 min
|Garrett
|151
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|29 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,604
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|41 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,560
|RockHounding in NM (Sep '08)
|1 hr
|Silk_the_Absent1
|48
|On this day in history Clinton Denial in Lewins...
|1 hr
|Piblia
|29
Find what you want!
Search Rio Rancho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC