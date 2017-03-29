Famous Hip Hop Radio Hosts Fundraiser for Menaul School
The Menaul School has been cultivating New Mexicans since the late 19th century. They feature a 98 percent graduation rate, with students going on to attend some of the most prestigious colleges in the U.S. Now, Famous Hip-Hop Radio is stepping on board to raise funds for the Gary D. Dewitt Memorial Scholarship fund, which helps a promising African-American student the opportunity to attend college.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
