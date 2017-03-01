Environmentalists challenge Rio Grande water transfer
Environmentalists are challenging an application by one of New Mexico's largest cities to transfer water from a farm in Socorro County. WildEarth Guardians has filed a protest with the Office of the State Engineer, saying the transfer proposed by Rio Rancho would result in reduced flows along nearly 100 miles of the river in central New Mexico.
