Committee shuts down bill to bring ba...

Committee shuts down bill to bring back the death penalty

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

After the high-profile murders of two officers and 10-year-old Victoria Martens, there's been another push to bring back the death penalty. However, the bill didn't get far tonight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 36 min Mister Chix 114,523
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 55 min new parrot 63,561
News Old Town lets tourists know Balloon Fiesta isn'... (Oct '13) 3 hr Shop 5
News GE to close South Valley plant (Sep '09) 3 hr talking 56
News Despite laws, panhandlers flourish in ABQ (Nov '08) 7 hr david 119
Shawniqua, Paula & Gyna 10 hr Coral Castle Keep 1
News Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08) 12 hr Karen 7
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,023 • Total comments across all topics: 279,410,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC