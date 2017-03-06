Bill to protect teacher absences goes...

Bill to protect teacher absences goes to governor

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: Ruidoso News

Bill to protect teacher absences on to governor HB 241, known as the "Teachers Are Human Too" bill, passed unanimously in the Senate Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://lcsun.co/2mxZuN3 Lawmakers this session are confronting budget shortfalls, frustration over a weak economy and concerns about violent crime and school performance. Legislation to protect teachers from being penalized for using their sick leave days is now on its way to the desk of Gov. Susana Martinez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Galles Chevrolet Spokeswoman 36 min Kelly 2
Albuquerque 1st in USA in Closing Male/Female P... 40 min Tito 2
Couple arrested for kidnapping their carjacker. 43 min Chico 5
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 59 min Joseph 63,590
Review: ABQ Granite & More (Jul '14) 1 hr Robbie 8
Aw, the bitchy, 50 year old moderator wiped a post 3 hr rosanne rosanadana 2
Academy Acres B.L.O.N.D.E. 3 hr amazing grace 6
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,809 • Total comments across all topics: 279,551,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC