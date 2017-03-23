71-year-old Rio Rancho woman falsely ...

71-year-old Rio Rancho woman falsely claims $958,163,765 in tax return

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Frances Jo Mehner, 71, of Rio Rancho, was sentenced Wednesday afternoon in federal court for filing a false claim for a federal tax refund. On March 13, 2017, Mehner pled guilty to making a false claim for a federal tax refund by admitting that on Jan. 8, 2010, she presented to the IRS a claim for a tax refund in the amount of $958,163,765.00 while knowing that she was not entitled to such a refund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Money!!!! 2 hr Tristan 1
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 3 hr Mister Chix 63,611
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 4 hr new parrot 114,581
News Thousands join Albuquerque rally on womena s ri... 8 hr gimme a break 46
TRUMP just POed Many More People 10 hr Another missive 29
German looked so cute at wheel of Silver Honda CRV 14 hr the muffin man 1
Feliz cumpleanos, fea loca! 15 hr WTH 2
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,043 • Total comments across all topics: 279,824,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC