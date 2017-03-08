3 arrested in Albuquerque facing char...

3 arrested in Albuquerque facing charges in fatal shooting

Authorities say three men arrested in SWAT standoffs are suspects in a shooting last August that left two men dead and two others injured. Albuquerque police say 24-year-old Eder Thomas Ortiz-Parra of Rio Rancho, 25-year-old Rafael Gonzalez-Parra of Santa Fe and 26-year-old Edwin Edsel Ortiz-Parra of Albuquerque were taken into custody Monday in two SWAT raids around Albuquerque.

