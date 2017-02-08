Wednesdaya s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Senate to vote on Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions
Democrats have been staging another marathon floor debate, all night long objecting to his nomination. At one point, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was reprimanded for delivering a critical speech about the Alabama senator, receiving a rare rebuke from leadership.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|32 min
|Juan
|815
|Is Elizabeth Warren a Screaming Mimi?
|1 hr
|fmer505-1951
|15
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|fmer505-1951
|63,407
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|fmer505-1951
|114,369
|Its not about Immigration - Its about Open Bord...
|9 hr
|Jacklynn
|16
|Best Mexican Food Place
|9 hr
|Lorain
|18
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|10 hr
|You guys
|461
Find what you want!
Search Rio Rancho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC