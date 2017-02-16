stockimg car, interior
A lawmaker's proposal to bring an old law up to speed with 21st century technology could make things easier for drivers. Rep. Cathrynn Brown sponsored House Bill 407 to require officers to accept proof of insurance on a mobile phone app if a driver does not have their insurance card handy.
