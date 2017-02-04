Rio Rancho teen has created and sold apps online since he was 11
Tim Bonzon, isn't your average teenager. "He seems to have a real knack for technical things," said Debbie Bonzon, the mom of 14 year-old Tim, who creates and sells his games online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|1 min
|Battle Tested
|403
|PBS Does Another False Fawning Hagiography of R...
|1 hr
|fmer505-1951
|19
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,353
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,383
|Best Mexican Food Place
|3 hr
|Suggested
|7
|Signs your girlfriend has got a LOT of experien...
|4 hr
|DUH
|15
|Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10)
|9 hr
|Jonr321
|142
Find what you want!
Search Rio Rancho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC