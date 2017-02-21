Rio Rancho teacher on leave pending sex abuse investigation
Rio Rancho police have confirmed to KOB they are investigating allegations of a teacher at V.Sue Cleveland High School being caught in a sexual act with a student from the past week. Rio Rancho Public Schools officials confirmed that there has been an allegation and that police are investigating, but that school officials cannot discuss personnel matters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Multiple cars reportedly stolen from Albuquerqu...
|2 hr
|carsale
|7
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|Melanie
|114,464
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Katia
|63,500
|Shia LaBeouf 'He Will Not Divide Us' exhibit op...
|4 hr
|one born every mi...
|16
|New Mexico tea store
|4 hr
|one born every mi...
|8
|Suspected Drunk Driver Does Cartwheels During S...
|6 hr
|Markey
|8
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|6 hr
|Battle Tested
|582
Find what you want!
Search Rio Rancho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC