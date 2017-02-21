Rio Rancho teacher on leave pending s...

Rio Rancho teacher on leave pending sex abuse investigation

55 min ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Rio Rancho police have confirmed to KOB they are investigating allegations of a teacher at V.Sue Cleveland High School being caught in a sexual act with a student from the past week. Rio Rancho Public Schools officials confirmed that there has been an allegation and that police are investigating, but that school officials cannot discuss personnel matters.

