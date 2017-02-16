Rio Rancho superintendent blasts lawmakers for cuts to education
She points to the $3.8 million her district had to cut this school year and the even greater cuts they will likely have to deal with next year. Cleveland warns further cuts will likely result in cuts to electives, activities, athletics and may even force them to shorten the school year.
