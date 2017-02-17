Rio Rancho schools working to deal wi...

Rio Rancho schools working to deal with budget cuts

New Mexico's school districts are looking at potentially huge cuts as our state struggles with a massive budget deficit. APS is already planning how to deal with the budget cuts.

