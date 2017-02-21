Rio Rancho man's book collection spans centuries
Mike Vincent pulls out a couple of Bibles not much bigger than decks of playing cards, one of them from the 1500s, the other from the 1600s, one in Latin and the other in French. Far more than just valuable antiquarian religious texts, they are also "pieces of living history that transport you back in time."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kristen Currie is Going Nowhere Until She Learn...
|32 min
|yuk - yuk - yuk
|2
|FBI: Man in Wal-Mart vest robs Albuquerque bank
|2 hr
|Tim Nelson
|1
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|3 hr
|Battle Tested
|587
|New Mexico tea store
|4 hr
|Quili
|9
|Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
|5 hr
|Quili
|12
|Why Are Democrats Afraid?
|5 hr
|Ivan
|4
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|Ivan
|63,503
Find what you want!
Search Rio Rancho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC