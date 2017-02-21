Rio Rancho man's book collection span...

Rio Rancho man's book collection spans centuries

Wednesday Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Mike Vincent pulls out a couple of Bibles not much bigger than decks of playing cards, one of them from the 1500s, the other from the 1600s, one in Latin and the other in French. Far more than just valuable antiquarian religious texts, they are also "pieces of living history that transport you back in time."

