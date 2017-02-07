Rio Rancho looks at new ways to stop speeders
Rio Rancho City Councilors will revisit having the company Redflex catch speeders in the City of Vision at Wednesday night's meeting. This comes after councilors decided not to renew their original contract with them which ended on December 31, 2016 .
