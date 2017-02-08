Rio Rancho keeps contract with red light camera company
A handful of protesters attended Wednesday evening's City Council meeting to oppose a new contract with camera operation Redflex, but councilors voted 5-1 on a four-year deal with an option to extend it another four years after that. Rio Rancho is the only New Mexico city still working with Redflex.
