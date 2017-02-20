Rio Rancho Board of Education to disc...

Rio Rancho Board of Education to discuss budget crunch at special meeting

Rio Rancho Board of Education will be holding a special meeting Monday night to discuss the budget crisis. This comes a week after the superintendent sent out a letter blasting lawmakers over budget cuts.

