Rio Rancho Board of Education to discuss budget crunch at special meeting
Rio Rancho Board of Education will be holding a special meeting Monday night to discuss the budget crisis. This comes a week after the superintendent sent out a letter blasting lawmakers over budget cuts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Mexican Food Place
|5 min
|Doug
|26
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|35 min
|yeah
|565
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|fmer505-1951
|63,480
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|fmer505-1951
|114,441
|Man stabs stranger dozens of times on city bus,...
|11 hr
|Virgina
|11
|Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
|11 hr
|Yeah
|6
|Actor Shia LaBeouf brings anti-Trump piece to N...
|11 hr
|Yeah
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rio Rancho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC