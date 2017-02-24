NM roundhouse

NM roundhouse

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Two state lawmakers from opposite sides of the aisle are saying "no way" to any idea of a national religion registry. Now they're trying to pass legislation for New Mexico to send Congress a message.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How come topix stopped displaying the number of... 1 hr contacting this f... 5
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 2 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,548
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 2 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,510
News Mesa victim's mother searches for answers (Mar '09) 10 hr To Be Clear 47
Dakota Pipeline Protesters Trash the Environmen... 14 hr Tommi 26
Is John McCain Suffering from "Stockholm Syndro... 15 hr Tommi 41
Busy Bee Landscaping-Michael Turner (Apr '15) 15 hr Johnny 5
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Sandoval County was issued at March 06 at 2:33AM MST

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,296 • Total comments across all topics: 279,351,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC