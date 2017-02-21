New Mexico bill would ban alcohol for...

New Mexico bill would ban alcohol for repeat DWI offenders

In this Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 photo, New Mexico wines are shown at an Albertsons grocery store in Rio Rancho, N.M. A new proposal would ban alcohol for New Mexico's repeat drunken drivers in what would make for one of the most restrictive DWI laws in the country. less In this Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 photo, New Mexico wines are shown at an Albertsons grocery store in Rio Rancho, N.M. A new proposal would ban alcohol for New Mexico's repeat drunken drivers in what would make ... more SANTA FE, N.M. - A new proposal would ban alcohol for New Mexico's repeat drunken drivers in what would make for one of the most restrictive DWI laws in the country.

