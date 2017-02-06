Lottery officials want to drop schola...

Lottery officials want to drop scholarship payouts

22 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Lawmakers in Santa Fe are taking another stab at replenishing the Lottery Scholarship tuition fund. This time, the idea involves moving unclaimed and forfeited prize money each year into the fund.

