Local church is helping those in need with donated clothes
Moments later their home was on fire, changing everything for a mother of two also pregnant with a third on the way. St. Francis Episcopal Church in Rio Rancho has a closet filled with diaper and clothing donations for people in need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man stabs stranger dozens of times on city bus,...
|3 hr
|Virgina
|11
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,479
|Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
|3 hr
|Yeah
|6
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|Katia
|114,440
|Actor Shia LaBeouf brings anti-Trump piece to N...
|4 hr
|Yeah
|3
|Shia LaBeouf 'He Will Not Divide Us' exhibit op...
|4 hr
|He got
|6
|Best Mexican Food Place
|4 hr
|Let Them Eat Cake
|25
Find what you want!
Search Rio Rancho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC