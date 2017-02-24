Judge rules dog not dangerous, releases him to owners
A family whose dog was taken away after he got out and bit a neighbor was held at Animal Control for more than a year. The family battled it out in court with the City of Rio Rancho and won.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How come topix stopped displaying the number of...
|1 hr
|contacting this f...
|5
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,548
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,510
|Mesa victim's mother searches for answers (Mar '09)
|10 hr
|To Be Clear
|47
|Dakota Pipeline Protesters Trash the Environmen...
|14 hr
|Tommi
|26
|Is John McCain Suffering from "Stockholm Syndro...
|15 hr
|Tommi
|41
|Busy Bee Landscaping-Michael Turner (Apr '15)
|15 hr
|Johnny
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rio Rancho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC