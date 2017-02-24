In The Kitchen: Beignets From Point Grill
Mike White , owner and chef from Point Grill , joined New Mexico Living to make beignets and invite us to their Louisiana Crawfish Boil in celebration of Mardi Gras . Monday, February 27, and Tuesday the 28th from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m., Point Grill in Rio Rancho, will be celebrating with a Louisiana Crawfish Boil with fresh crawfish being delivered just before the celebration.
