Four candidates win seats on APS Board

Four candidates win seats on APS Board

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

In district five, Candelaria Patterson claimed victory with more than half the vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Its not about Immigration - Its about Open Bord... 46 min Darlene 5
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 1 hr Drain 414
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 1 hr Peanuts 63,388
Best Mexican Food Place 2 hr Marie L 11
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 2 hr new parrot 114,358
News Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera 5 hr I think 3
PBS Does Another False Fawning Hagiography of R... 16 hr fmer505-1951 19
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sandoval County was issued at February 07 at 2:24PM MST

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,373 • Total comments across all topics: 278,655,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC