five facts

five facts

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Trump's executive order bars citizens and refugees of seven Muslim-majority countries for several months or indefinitely for some. A Washington state federal judge suspended key parts of the order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 52 min Battle Tested 458
Eliz Warren told to sit 2 hr fmer505-1951 8
Is Elizabeth Warren a Screaming Mimi? 3 hr Stop the lies 9
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 8 hr fmer505-1951 114,365
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 8 hr fmer505-1951 63,401
Its not about Immigration - Its about Open Bord... 13 hr santa gay 15
Best Mexican Food Place 13 hr Noble 17
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Microsoft
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,718,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC