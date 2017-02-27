Ex-New Mexico corrections officer ple...

Ex-New Mexico corrections officer pleads guilty in drug case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Prosecutors say 20-year-old Christopher Gonzales of Rio Rancho entered a guilty plea Tuesday in federal court in Albuquerque. At the time he committed the offense, Gonzales was a corrections officer at the Sandoval County Detention Center in Bernalillo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is John McCain Suffering from "Stockholm Syndro... 2 min Truth is illusive 35
RockHounding in NM (Sep '08) 1 hr Eugene 42
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 1 hr Jose 114,487
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 5 hr Cooties 63,520
News Missing KUNM vinyl turns up at ABQ DJ's home (Jul '09) 6 hr Youre an Idiot 119
Academy Acres B.L.O.N.D.E. 7 hr It-s not BS 4
News Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati... 9 hr Ching 18
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Sandoval County was issued at February 28 at 10:38AM MST

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,238 • Total comments across all topics: 279,214,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC