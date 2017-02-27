Ex-New Mexico corrections officer pleads guilty in drug case
Prosecutors say 20-year-old Christopher Gonzales of Rio Rancho entered a guilty plea Tuesday in federal court in Albuquerque. At the time he committed the offense, Gonzales was a corrections officer at the Sandoval County Detention Center in Bernalillo.
