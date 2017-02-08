Councilors vote to use speed vans in Rio Rancho
RedFlex used to operate cameras at the intersections of Unser and Southern, and Unser and Northern to catch drivers running red lights. Last year, councilors decided not to renew the company's contract.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|12 min
|Go Blue Forever
|498
|Its not about Immigration - Its about Open Bord...
|32 min
|Felisha
|38
|Information about Balloon Fiest
|36 min
|Ruby
|4
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|51 min
|Chata
|114,388
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|fmer505-1951
|63,431
|maobama releases statement on Immigration
|3 hr
|Hmmm
|3
|Is The Pope Catholic ?
|9 hr
|Paulo
|10
Find what you want!
Search Rio Rancho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC