Cleveland High School teacher still o...

Cleveland High School teacher still on administrative leave

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: KOB-TV

A Cleveland High School teacher is on administrative leave while he's being investigated for an inappropriate relationship with a female student. According to a police report that documented the initial call, students walked in on the teacher and student "making out."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are there any places left in albuquerque to ren... 2 hr Cilantro 2
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 4 hr RoxLo 596
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 4 hr Katia 63,507
Why Are Democrats Afraid? 5 hr Really 6
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 5 hr Melanie 114,470
News Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque 9 hr Quantro 14
News FBI: Man in Wal-Mart vest robs Albuquerque bank 9 hr Quili 2
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,869 • Total comments across all topics: 279,128,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC