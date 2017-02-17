Budget cuts would drastically impact ...

Budget cuts would drastically impact Rio Rancho schools, superintendent says

Read more: KOB-TV

Rio Rancho Public Schools had a full house at the school board meeting as parents and students listened to what's next for Rio Rancho schools if the cuts keep coming. Superintendent Sue Cleveland started the board meeting off saying Rio Rancho will not look the same if the district doesn't have the money to fund transportation, classes and other extracurricular activities.

