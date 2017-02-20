Bill would allow concealed carry at s...

Bill would allow concealed carry at schools, with exceptions

Monday Feb 20

In New Mexico, you can't carry a gun on school grounds, even if you have a concealed carry permit. Now one lawmaker wants to change that.

Rio Rancho, NM

