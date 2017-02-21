Bernco East Mountain employees, APS e...

Bernco East Mountain employees, APS east mountain schools, Rio Rancho schools on 2 hour delay

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: KOB-TV

5:40 a.m.: Albuquerque Public Schools has announced a two- hour delay for east mountain schools and To'hajillee students only, due to icy roads. This does not affect the To'hajillee community school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 19 min Mister Chix 63,493
News Louise a. Onnen 27 min susangeerlings 2
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 32 min Katia 114,456
Is John McCain Suffering from "Stockholm Syndro... 46 min Bull Durham 26
On this day in history Clinton Denial in Lewins... 1 hr tarasvulva 14
Peter M. Romero, Attorney & Johnny Galecki From... 1 hr viewer 4
News Shia LaBeouf 'He Will Not Divide Us' exhibit op... 2 hr On edge of seat 12
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Sandoval County was issued at February 22 at 5:12AM MST

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,676 • Total comments across all topics: 279,064,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC