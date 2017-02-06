19 candidates vying for seat on Albuquerque Public Schools board
In just 24 hours, polls will open for school board elections in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. Nearly 20 candidates are vying for a seat on the Albuquerque Public Schools school board.
