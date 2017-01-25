Teen arrested after Rio Rancho SWAT standoff
KRQE News 13 is working to learn more about an 18-year-old man who caused a standoff with SWAT in Rio Rancho. Around 10:30 Tuesday night, Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office responded to the call near Sarah Road and 36 Street where deputies say a man barricaded himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Mexican Food Place
|4 min
|Loves Mexican Food
|3
|Candlelight vigil held for Shaylee Boling
|7 min
|Yeah
|3
|Was The Election Of Obama A Mistake For The Dem... (Oct '10)
|9 min
|Nope
|12
|New Mexico take step toward joining popular-vot...
|15 min
|One
|8
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|2 hr
|STFU
|388
|PBS Does Another False Fawning Hagiography of R...
|2 hr
|sometimes
|18
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,348
Find what you want!
Search Rio Rancho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC