Teen arrested after Rio Rancho SWAT s...

Teen arrested after Rio Rancho SWAT standoff

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

KRQE News 13 is working to learn more about an 18-year-old man who caused a standoff with SWAT in Rio Rancho. Around 10:30 Tuesday night, Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office responded to the call near Sarah Road and 36 Street where deputies say a man barricaded himself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Mexican Food Place 4 min Loves Mexican Food 3
News Candlelight vigil held for Shaylee Boling 7 min Yeah 3
Poll Was The Election Of Obama A Mistake For The Dem... (Oct '10) 9 min Nope 12
News New Mexico take step toward joining popular-vot... 15 min One 8
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 2 hr STFU 388
PBS Does Another False Fawning Hagiography of R... 2 hr sometimes 18
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 3 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,348
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Sandoval County was issued at February 06 at 11:45AM MST

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,190 • Total comments across all topics: 278,617,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC