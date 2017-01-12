Rio Rancho police look for suspect in gun store robbery
Police in Rio Rancho are still looking for the suspects in last month's smash-and-grab at a gun store there. Video shows a thief backing a truck into the bulldog firearms on Southern Boulevard.
